MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Some of the biggest names in tennis hit the court at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday.
They traded in their rackets for scissors though, helping usher in a new age of for tennis in South Florida.
It was a sight you see only in Miami.
A tennis stadium court, neatly tucked into an NFL stadium.
It’s called the centerpiece of the Miami Open’s new home at Hard Rock Stadium, and one tennis legend called it a massive day for the sport.
