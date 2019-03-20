



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Some of the biggest names in tennis hit the court at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday.

They traded in their rackets for scissors though, helping usher in a new age of for tennis in South Florida.

It was a sight you see only in Miami.

A tennis stadium court, neatly tucked into an NFL stadium.

It’s called the centerpiece of the Miami Open’s new home at Hard Rock Stadium, and one tennis legend called it a massive day for the sport.

