WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By Jim Berry
Filed Under:Hard Rock Stadium, jim berry, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami News, Miami Open, Tennis


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Some of the biggest names in tennis hit the court at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday.

They traded in their rackets for scissors though, helping usher in a new age of for tennis in South Florida.

It was a sight you see only in Miami.

A tennis stadium court, neatly tucked into an NFL stadium.

It’s called the centerpiece of the Miami Open’s new home at Hard Rock Stadium, and one tennis legend called it a massive day for the sport.

Watch CBS4 sports anchor Jim Berry’s report above.

Jim Berry

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s