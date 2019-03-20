



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are bringing in reinforcements to help them deal with sometimes raucous Spring Break crowds on the beach and Ocean Drive.

Police chief Dan Oates said the plan is to have 301 Miami Beach officers on the street along with 70 from nearby communities, for a total of 371.

Oates said there are also going to be a lot more restrictions.

“It’s almost a full Memorial Day plan with regard to the traffic, the exclusion zones, no parking on Collins Avenue. All of those things are new, we haven’t done those for Spring Break. Essentially Spring Break has become the new Memorial Day for us,” he said.

“It’s not an easy job dealing with 15,000, twenty-something a day who are here to revel and party, who do not particularly respond well to our efforts,” Oates added.

The new plan, according to Oates, is to get tough on the rowdy Spring Breakers.

Starting Friday, two dozen officers in protective gear will patrol the beach throughout the weekend and seize alcohol and drugs. Barricades and all-terrain vehicles will be used to disperse crowds and prisoner transport vans will be parked on the beach to remind Spring Breakers to obey the rules.

During an emergency hearing on Tuesday, commissioners got an earful from residents who say this bad behavior has been going on for at least 20 years but it’s getting worse.

According to one resident, out of town college students aren’t all to blame for the bad behavior.

“This is not Spring Break, these are not college kids, maybe there’s a few mixed in. There are people who come here because they know Miami Beach does not do anything about it but talk, talk, talk,” said Nancy Liebman who has lived on Miami Beach for 60 years.

Of the 97 people arrested last weekend, more than half were from the tri-county area.

Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán said she wanted wants the city to come up with some policies to curtail Spring Break tourism and make Miami Beach a less attractive destination for partygoers.

“I think we need to eliminate this spring break phenomenon as soon as possible,” she said. “I think we need to make it a lot less fun to be here, unfortunately.”

City officials said this year’s crowds have been about a third larger than last year, with more boozing, brawling, and drugs.

Commissioners noted that this coming weekend was the last ‘big’ weekend for Spring Break and the police really need crack down on public drinking and open containers on the beach.

“People have to know when they come to our beaches that they can’t get liquored up, you can’t get high, you can’t go on Ocean Drive and decide you’re going to stampede or get in fights,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “Most importantly for people thinking about coming here to know is that this is not a city where anything goes. If you do something wrong, you’re going to go to jail.”