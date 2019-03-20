TIME IS RUNNING OUTMake Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew Gillum, Democratic Party, Florida, Politics, Terrie Rizzo


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The State of Florida is considered a key battleground state when it comes to elections.

The Florida Democratic Party plans to step up efforts to register voters in hopes of making the swing state go blue in the 2020 presidential race.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said in a news release Wednesday that the party plans to spend $2 million with a goal of signing up 200,000 Floridians to vote.

In 2017, the party says it registered only about 80,000 new voters.

Rizzo says voter registration is a “top priority” and that the party wants to “set our nominee up for success on day one of the general election.”

Late Wednesday, former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum held an event in South Florida formally announcing his involvement in the initiative.

Democrats say Florida has more than 4 million people who are eligible but unregistered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s