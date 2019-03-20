



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring by giving you a free small vanilla cone.

Dairy Queen put out a tweet about it, saying the offer is not available at mall locations.

Other than that, the cones are available one per person while supplies last.

Happy Free Cone Day! We can’t wait to see you today. Share and tag your photos with #FreeConeDay. pic.twitter.com/XvC6VQHjFV — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2019

Click here to find a DQ near you.