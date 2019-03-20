THE BRACKETS ARE IN!Make Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cones, Dairy Queen, First Day of Spring, Florida News, Free Food, Free Icecream, Local TV, Soft Serve


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring by giving you a free small vanilla cone.

Dairy Queen put out a tweet about it, saying the offer is not available at mall locations.

Other than that, the cones are available one per person while supplies last.

Click here to find a DQ near you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s