



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami woman who was critically injured in a hit and crash has died.

Police say Mercedes Sarmiento, 61, was hit by the driver of a black older model Lexus in front of a gas station on SW 8th Street near 44th Avenue. The driver sped off.

In interviewing people who heard the crash or might have witnessed it, police say another vehicle or object may have been involved that caused the Lexus to hit Sarmiento. The did not go into further detail.

Sarmiento was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she died.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.