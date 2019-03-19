



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The future of soccer at Lockhart stadium could take a step forward Tuesday when commissioners meet to discuss to competing proposals.

The first proposal is from David Beckham’s Inter Miami FC. Beckham said last week they want Inter Miami FC to play at Lockhart for two seasons while they build Miami Freedom Park about 30 miles to the south.

He also said the Lockhart site would house a USL Division 2, second-tier team and Miami FC’s soccer academy long term.

The other proposal is from FXE Futbol managing director JP Reynal says their vision for the 50 year lease agreement entails a renovation to Lockhart Stadium for a USL Division 2, tier one team along with shops, restaurants, a Top Golf, and public sports fields. They say their plan will bring more than a thousand jobs.

Beckham’s group has no commercial development in their plan but said they would put a restaurant in it if the city wants one.

Both groups would tear down Fort Lauderdale Stadium, the baseball stadium. Miami Beckham United would tear down Lockhart Stadium and replace it with an 18,000 seat, shaded stadium oriented north-south. FXE would keep and renovate the existing Lockhart soccer stadium.

On Tuesday, city commissioners are expected to rank the proposals. Whichever one ends up ranked higher would receive the opportunity to work with city staff on negotiations over the property. Once a deal is reached it would be brought back to the City Commission for a public hearing and final vote.

Alternatively, city commissioners could simply choose to continue the conversation and decide on a proposal at a later date.

On Monday at community meetings, each side pitched their proposals to Fort Lauderdale city leaders and residents.

“[It’s a] Location we’ve been dreaming about,” Beckham said. “A site that gives kids, the community, a real opportunity to live their dreams.”

“We listened to the city,” said Beckham’s Sporting Director Paul McDonough. “We know what they want. Community space. It’s a professional team and we’ll anchor it here. With our professional team, our USL team and our academy. We’re gonna make this our home.”

Reynal was quick to point out that Beckham’s plan would only have an MLS team at the site for two years before they move to Miami

“We’re telling the city and folks, do you want a two year MLS experience or a 50 year professional futbol or soccer experience. That’s the difference between the two proposals and I think we’re better for the long term,” he said.

After listening to the proposals interested residents and community members seem to favor the Beckham plan. Tim Robbie, son of longtime Miami Dolphins owner Joe Robbie, said he believes the Beckham group can put South Florida on the international soccer map.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity to make sure the Lockhart site becomes the hub of soccer activity in South Florida,” he said.

