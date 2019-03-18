WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who prosecutors say threw a cup of boiling hot water on her boss, severely burning him was expected in court on Monday.

The incident took place in February of 2018 and was caught on surveillance video.

Police say Jondre Thomas was upset about being fired after accusations she stole money from the “Five-95 Truck Stop” in Davie.

She has denied stealing and has pleaded not guilty to an aggravated battery charge.

Thomas was expected to change her plea or ask for a reduced sentence when she appears in Broward County court on Monday.

