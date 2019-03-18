THE BRACKETS ARE IN!Make Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
Filed Under:Cheaper Drugs, Cheaper Medication, Florida, Florida Legislature, Florida News, Local TV, Medication, Medication Costs, Price of Meds


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Floridians could gain access to cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and other foreign countries under legislation approved by a state House committee.

The bill that cleared the House Appropriations Committee on Monday is aimed at tackling soaring U.S. prescription drug prices many times higher than in other countries. The proposal, a priority for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, would need federal approval to take effect.

Opponents say it could open the door to risky counterfeit drugs, expose unknowing people to less effective medications and possibly prove costly to oversee and regulate. Supporters say the drugs would have to meet Food and Drug Administration standards to enter the U.S. market.

DeSantis has met with President Donald Trump to gain administration backing for the plan.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s