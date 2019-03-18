



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Fun on the beach, splashing in the water and the party town reputation is what attracts college students to South Beach for spring break.

“It’s amazing,” said Shania Lee, who’s visiting from Atlanta with nearly a dozen friends. “The sun is beautiful, the culture, the people, the vibe.”

But what people are finding more of are fights and bad behavior.

Recent video captured a huge beach brawl. CBS4 has also seen video of women fighting in the street.

Another video clip showed a man knocking a woman out.

And sometimes — it’s just chaos, like a stampede on Saturday night, with spring breakers running in fear. No one was sure of why anyone was running.

“Do you think sometime it gets too wild here?” CBS4’s Ted Scouten asked Spring Breaker Maggie Osborn.

“Yes,” she said. “We actually went home last night because we were really scared walking around.”

Homeowners are getting tired of the trouble.

“A good portion of them think they can come to the beach and anything goes,” said Scott Needelman, president of the Flamingo Park Neighborhood Association. “It’s sort of like a party town and they can come here, disobey the rules, do whatever they want and not suffer any consequences.”

Needelman and the Association, like Miami Beach commissioner Michael Gongora, would like to see more enforcement.

“I’m not looking to do a Foot Loose type situation, telling people you can’t dance in our city,” said Commissioner Gongora, “But we really need to let people know you can come to our city, you can have fun in our city but you can’t violate the law, you can’t engage in violence, you can’t knock people out and you can’t run around being lewd and lascivious. And I want to see strict enforcement of the laws that are on the books.”

Police already watch from the sky to keep an eye on the crowd, they even use infrared video to see who’s on the beach at night, finding it pretty packed.

Commissioner Gongora says what’s being done now is not enough.

“The plans that we’ve had aren’t working. I’m not looking to reinvent the wheel. I’m looking to see what Fort Lauderdale, Panama City and other cities that have dealt with some type of spring break crowds have done and it’s time for us to follow their lead and take some stronger action.”

The public has a chance to weigh in three times on Tuesday.

There is an 8 a.m. city commission meeting and a 2 p.m. neighborhood committee meeting. Both are at city hall. Then at 6 p.m. there’s another opportunity at the Police Department.