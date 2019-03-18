



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Talk about a crude awakening! You were not dreaming earlier this week when you saw a spike in gas prices.

South Florida gas stations and stations across the Sunshine State saw a jump of an average of about 15 cents, according to the American Automobile Association.

“Since early February, gasoline demand has been steadily increasing while stocks have been gradually decreasing causing more expensive pump prices across the country,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “The good news is most motorists are not paying more than they were a year ago to fill up.”

The national gas price average stands at $2.54, 23-cents more than last month.

AAA says the national gas price average the past four days was identical or a penny more expensive year-over-year.

Another reason for the price increase is the fact that summer-blend gasoline is hitting the market. This blend requires more additives and therefore is more expensive to produce.

Florida was only second to Kentucky in states seeing the biggest jumps in price, with more than 15 cents, according to AAA.

The least expensive markets in the US are: South Carolina ($2.30), Mississippi ($2.30), Arkansas ($2.30), Alabama ($2.30), Utah ($2.31), Missouri ($2.32), Texas ($2.32), Wyoming ($2.32), Louisiana ($2.33) and New Mexico ($2.33).