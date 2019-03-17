



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homestead Catholic priest is facing a sexual battery charge.

Police say the attack happened on church property.

Father Jean Claude Philippe is charged with sexual battery on an incapacitated person.

Investigators say back in October, the priest assaulted a woman inside his home on the grounds of Sacred Heart Church in South Miami-Dade County.

The victim says she went to visit Philippe but blacked out for several hours after drinking a cup of tea he gave her.

Philippe confessed to massaging the woman with oil and touching her inappropriately.

The Archdiocese of Miami says it was told about the incident on March 4th and told the victim to contact police.

It also says “Effective immediately, Archbishop Thomas Wenski has removed Father Jean Philippe from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, placing him on administrative leave.”

The Archdiocese says it will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement during the investigation.

They also offered pastoral and psychological counselling to the victim.