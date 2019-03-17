



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Loved ones tried to hold back tears in Miami Gardens Saturday moments after learning from police a child shot himself.

“Just surprised. Shocked,” a woman vising the neighborhood said.

She went on to tell CBS4 News she never expected to see yellow crime scene tape and multiple detectives nearby.

“Just pray for the family,” she said.

Police say the child shot himself around nine Saturday morning along Northwest 27th Court.

It’s a neighborhood not far the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 27th avenue. The 6-year-old died at the hospital.

Shortly after, officers had a message for all gun owners.

“If you have a gun, we are asking that you abide by the state laws and secure your weapons,” Miami Gardens Police Spokesperson Carolyn Frazer said.

It’s still unclear who owns the gun, how the child got it, and who was home with him.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle tweeted, “Another preventable and senseless gun tragedy in our community. A 6-year-old child found a loaded gun in his home and apparently shot himself. He has passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with his young soul and loved ones.”

CBS4 News cameras were there as police were talking and playing with another small child outside the home. Investigators didn’t give a relation.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted, “Heartbreakingly unacceptable and entirely preventable. Early reports confirm one of our 6-year-old students accidentally shot himself in the head; an older child witnessed it. What will it take for adults to secure their guns? How much more heartache? When is it finally enough?”

People who talked to CBS4 say even though they didn’t know the family well, they are certainly thinking about them now.

“We don’t know the family like that. We have never seen the kids. So, all we can is just pray for him,” a neighbor said.

A close friend of the family who once lived at the home says the child’s father also lives here but travels a lot.

Police have not confirmed who owns the gun and whether anybody will be charged.