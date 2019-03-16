



SOUTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One of the most buzzed about Chinese restaurants in town has a head chef who is Colombian.

Chef Pablo Zitzmann credits the master chefs he worked with in China for everything he has learned.

The name of this highly rated restaurant doesn’t have a name. Okay, it really does but the name is “No Name Chinese.”

Chef Pablo and his partners decided on “No Name Chinese” when they were having trouble coming up with a name for their South Miami restaurant, which is all about delicious spicy food and loud music, according to Chef Pablo.

One of those spicy dishes is their hottest selling side dish, Smashed Cucumber Salad, which includes soy, vinegar, garlic sesame seeds, Tobanjan yogurt, mint, cilantro and basil.

It is today’s digital bite and here is the recipe so you can try it at home.

Smashed Cucumber Salad:

Ingredients:

6 each Florida cucumbers

3 cloves garlic chopped

2 cups soy sauce

2 cups balsamic vinegar

1 cup labneh (Labneh is soft, cream cheese made from strained yogurt)

1/4 cup fermented chili paste

1/4 cup sesame seeds

Herbs

Malden salt

Instructions: