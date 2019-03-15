



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – In an effort to manage the Spring Break crush on Miami Miami several road closures will be in effect over this weekend and next weekend.

Beginning at noon on Friday, Ocean Drive will be closed to traffic between 5th and 12th streets and remain that way until 3 a.m. Monday.

From Friday night at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m., only two eastbound lanes will be open on the MacArthur and Venetian causeways.

The same causeway road closures will also be in effect on Sunday, starting at 4 p.m., to Monday at 5 a.m.

License plate readers will also be positioned in major city thoroughfares.

Every year thousands of college students visit Miami Beach during their Spring Break to bask in the sun on its sandy beaches, party the night away in it clubs, and generally just have a good time.

In addition to the lane closures, the city is limiting which streets visitors can use and are permitting access only to residents and those patrons, and employees, of businesses located in the specific area where traffic routes have been limited.

