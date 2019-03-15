



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida jury is now deliberating the fate of North Miami Police Officer Jonathan Aledda, accused of attempted manslaughter for firing three shots at a severely autistic man but hitting the man’s caretaker instead.

Jonathan Aledda insisted during the trial that he though Arnaldo Rios Soto was holding a gun when fired at him in 2016. But the shots struck his caretaker Charles Kinsey in the leg and Rios wasn’t holding a gun but a silver toy truck.

Aledda, testifying on his own behalf on Wednesday, said he never heard another officer radio that the object was a toy and thought Rios was becoming aggressive. He insisted that he thought Kinsey was Rios’ hostage.

“Obviously he had his hands forward but he was becoming aggressive so I thought that he could shoot him at any moment,” Aledda said on the stand.

Cell phone video showed Kinsey lying on the ground with his hands in the air. Prosecutor Reid Rubin and Kinsey both have said that Kinsey was no threat.

Aledda said he was stunned when he realized he’d struck Kinsey and tried “to do everything in my power to help him.”

He’s charged with attempted manslaughter and culpable negligence.

Aledda is the first police officer since 1989 to be prosecuted in Miami-Dade for an on-duty shooting.