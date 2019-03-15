



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami-Dade Police Officer is under arrest for violating a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend.

Miami-Dade Police confirm officer Marco Mardini was arrested by South Miami Police on Thursday March 14.

According to the police report, Mardini’s ex-girlfriend was issued a restraining order against him after she broke up with him in November 2018.

She said he was harassing her after the break-up by showing up at her home, work and stalking her electronically as well.

He was ordered to not have any contact with her, directly or indirectly.

But Feb. 2 and again on Feb. 8, a witness spotted him at her condominium building, in violation of the restraining order, according to the police report.

He is charged with aggravated stalking and violation of the restraining order.

Mardini, currently relieved of duty with pay, has been with the department for 12 years and 10 months.