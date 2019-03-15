



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Every year thousands of college students visit Miami Beach during their Spring Break to bask in the sun on its sandy beaches, party the night away in it clubs, and generally just have a good time.

In order to handle the crush and maintain public safety, Miami Beach police will be strictly enforcing the rules.

“Each Spring Break, it brings more and more people, you see an increase in arrests, you see an increase in reckless behavior, and we want to try and curb that,” Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

First and foremost, no drinking of alcohol in public and no open containers of alcohol on beach property.

No smoking marijuana goes without saying.

Coolers, inflatable devices, tables, tents, and similar structures are also not be permitted on the beach.

The city is enforcing occupancy limits for different sections of the beach. Once those areas reach capacity, no one will be allowed in that area.

No glass containers or Styrofoam on the beach. No excessively loud music.

Also, no riding of scooters in between traffic or on sidewalks and no riding on top of vehicles.

Originally police planned to notify a student’s school if he or she was arrested, but Rodriguez says they’ve pulled back from that.

“It was announced, we reviewed it, the chief reviewed it and I think we realized there was a lot of resistance in the community and thought maybe it wasn’t the right approach. It’s the same message, ‘Come on Vacation, Don’t Leave on Probation’ but notifying the schools we may not actually end up doing.”

Goodwill Ambassadors will be out on the weekends to provide tips and assistance to beach-goers.

Read: Weekend Road Closures On Miami Beach During Spring Break Weekends