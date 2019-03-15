



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who claims mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor grabbed his cellphone and smashed it when he tried to take a picture has now filed a lawsuit against him.

Ahmed Abdirzak alleges counts for battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to the complaint, early Monday morning Abdirzak was waiting for his rental car at the valet at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach when he recognized McGregor walking nearby.

A fan of the UFC standout, Abdirzak grabbed his phone and tried to take a picture of him.

Abdirzak claims McGregor then walked towards him and reached out with his hand as if to greet him.

However, according to the suit, when Abdirzak held out his hand, McGregor tightly held his arm so that he could not move away. McGregor then reportedly then flew into a rage and punched Abdirzak’s hone out of his other hand.

McGregor then reportedly picked up the phone, hurled it to the ground, and began to stomp on it.

He then picked up the smashed phone, slipped it into his pocket and walked oo a waiting SUV, according to the lawsuit.

As McGregor made his way towards the vehicle, Abdirzak demanded his phone back.

According to the lawsuit, McGregor just laughed, yelled “(expletive) you!” and drove off.

Police located McGregor at a mansion of the Venetian Islands where he has been staying during his visit. He’s facing felony strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief charges.

