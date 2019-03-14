  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A convoy of about 15 U.S. Embassy vehicles were seen heading to Venezuela’s International Airport Simon Bolivar on Thursday, as they left the embassy.

The U.S. Embassy staff convoy was escorted by Venezuelan police cars and motorcycles.

US government officials tell CNN that all US diplomats will leave Venezuela by Friday.

This comes days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that all personnel would be removed from the embassy this week.

Venezuela has been deteriorating in recent months due to growing political strife and a recent nationwide power outage.

The week-long outage left many homes without running water and caused chaos in hospitals, schools, and the looting of businesses across the nation.

Earlier this week, Nicolas Maduro, who controls the military, called the outage an “electric coup” carried out by “criminal minds.” Maduro blamed the US for an attack on the power structure and said: “The imperialist government of the United States ordered this attack.”

Maduro offered no evidence for his assertions.

Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.

