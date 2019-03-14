



— A woman who allegedly attacked another woman with a stun gun in front of a home was arrested Tuesday, authorities in South Carolina said.

Deputies found two bloody women on the ground fighting when they were called to a home in Spartanburg County shortly before noon for a reported disturbance, according to investigators.

Savanna Grace White, 21, allegedly drove to the home and attacked the girlfriend of her child’s father. White began shoving and grabbed the victim before pulling out a stun gun and stunning her, CBS affiliate WSPA reported.

The victim was reportedly able to wrestle the stun gun away from White and hold her down until deputies arrived.

White told deputies that she needed to check on her baby, who was in a nearby car during the attack.

The victim told deputies that White had been harassing her and that she had contacted the Sheriff’s Office that morning about getting a trespassing order and possibly a restraining order against White.

White was charged with third-degree assault and battery.

She was treated at a nearby hospital, booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and released.