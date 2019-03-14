



LEE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Meet Deputy Chance! He is a Florida dog who was found with his mouth-taped shut and dehydrated in February.

Less than a month later, this lucky dog is now on the job with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Myers, but it has been a rough road for the little guy.

Chance was found with his muzzle-taped shut. He was abused and abandoned.

Deputies launched an investigation. During that time, Sheriff Carmine Marceno visited Chance as he recovered.

Not long after, Sheriff Marceno adopted Chance, a Florida cur breed, and then deputized him on March 7.

Yes, Chance is now an official member of the sheriff’s department. Deputy Chance even has his own badge.

Chance is part of the Sheriff Office’s Community Relations Bureau serving as a “spokesdog” for Pets on Patrol.

Deputy Chance, eager to get his paws dirty, has already started his official duties by attending events in the community.

When asked to describe his first day on duty, Deputy Chance stated, “ruff.”