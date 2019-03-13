



PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) – After six seasons, the football coach for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Eagles is resigning.

Willis May Jr. led the team to a 33-26 record, and they went 5-5 under extremely challenging circumstances last season — the first after assistant football coach Aaron Feis and 16 others were killed in a massacre at the school on February 14, 2018.

The Eagles paid tribute to Feis throughout the 2018 campaign, even turning his last name into an acronym standing for “Fearless, Emotion, Intensity, and Sacrifice.”

May says he plans on moving elsewhere in Florida and being closer to his family. He intends to continue coaching, though his plans are uncertain.

