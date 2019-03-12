



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one won the $414 million drawing last Saturday night.

The drawing on Wednesday night will be worth $448 million. It’s the largest Powerball jackpot of 2019 so far and the 11th largest Powerball jackpot on record.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018.

So what do you get if you win?

The cash option is estimated at $271.7 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Your chance of winning the top prize is roughly 1 in 292 million.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m and you can watch those drawings on CBS4, your official lottery station.