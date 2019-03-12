



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police said one of their officers had to deploy a stun gun to capture a fleeing suspect Tuesday morning.

Kiara Delva, spokesperson for the City of Miami Police Department, said authorities believe the suspect was riding a stolen a motorcycle.

Delva said a motorcycle officer was trying to initiate a traffic stop at around 9 a.m., near Northwest 72nd Avenue and Northwest 7th Street, when the suspect took off running.

The suspect was quickly incapacitated by the stun gun and police were able to detain him, authorities said.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police vehicles and at least one rescue unit. Video showed as the suspect was loaded onto a gurney and transported to a local hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.