



ST PETERSBERG (CBSMiami) – A man accused of assaulting a female McDonald’s worker because he couldn’t find the straws has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

During his sentencing hearing Daniel Taylor, who pleaded no contest to two counts of battery, was also given credit for the 58 days he’s already served.

The judge ordered Taylor, 40, to pay a thousand dollars in fines or perform nearly 120 hours of community service.

The December 31st assault was caught on cell phone video and went viral, in no small part, because the female employee defended herself.

Taylor reportedly got very angry when he couldn’t find a straw at the condiment counter on New Years’ Eve. The video shows him standing at the counter, screaming at the employee before grabbing her by the shirt collar. In response, she hit him several times.

During the dust-up, Taylor also kicked another employee as police escorted him out of the restaurant.

Taylor was ordered to stay away from the two women involved in the incident and stay away from the McDonald’s where it happened.