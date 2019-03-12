



DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins enter the 2019 offseason knowing that roster changes are coming.

One former Dolphins draft pick isn’t going to be among them.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker signed a new, two-year contract on Tuesday that will keep him in Miami through the 2020 NFL season.

The deal replaces a fifth-year option worth $9.4 million that Miami was not expected to pick up.

The Dolphins selected Parker in the first round, 14th overall, of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Parker’s new deal can be worth up to $13 million with incentives and provides the 26-year-old with an opportunity to live up to the expectations that come with being a first round pick.

It also sets him up with a chance to cash in on a much more lucrative contract in two years.

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Parker gets an opportunity for a fresh start with new Dolphins coach Brian Flores and his staff.

Injuries have limited Parker to just 31 starts during his four years in the league following an impressive collegiate career at Louisville.

After seasons of 56 and 57 catches in 2016 and 2017, Parker reeled in just 24 passes last season while missing 5 games with hand and leg injuries.

Parker has made 163 career receptions for 2,217 yards and nine touchdowns so far in 54 NFL games.