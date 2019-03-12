



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A close call after a car slammed into the living room of a home in northeast Miami-Dade.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at 1240 NE 113th Terrace.

Maurece Breneles said he was asleep in his bedroom when he jolted awake by an incredible boom that shook the house.

Breneles said when he got up and went outside to see what had happened, the driver was nowhere to be found.

“I come to the living room and I hear someone crying outside. I don’t know what’s going on. I then see a car in my living room,” said.

“I’m lucky the car didn’t get all the way in,” he added. “My room is next to the living room.”

The driver was located and taken to the hospital.

The crash did cause significant structural damage to the house.