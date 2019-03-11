



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police have arrested a former Everglades High School student they say threatened to ‘shoot up’ his former school.

Police said in a tweet that although there are no credible threats, they have increased police presence in and around area high schools.

Authorities said the goal is to ease concerns and provide a greater sense of security for students and staff.

No further details were immediately available.

In October of last year, Miramar police investigated another threat aimed towards the school.

The student in that incident was identified and interviewed by police.

