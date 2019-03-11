



DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — One person is in the hospital after an early morning house fire in Deerfield Beach.

It happened at a home on SE 4th Court around 1:30 AM, according to Battalion Chief Michael Kane, with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services.

Firefighters found one person in a bedroom.

That person, who has not been identified, was taken to Broward Health North. Battalion Chief Kane says his condition is considered life-threatening.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put the fire out.

At this point, fire rescue says it looks like it started in the bedroom where the victim was found.

The Florida State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.