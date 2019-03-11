Filed Under:Deerfield Beach Fire, Deerfield Beach News, Karli Barnett, Local TV, Miami News


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — One person is in the hospital after an early morning house fire in Deerfield Beach.

It happened at a home on SE 4th Court around 1:30 AM, according to Battalion Chief Michael Kane, with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services.

Firefighters found one person in a bedroom.

That person, who has not been identified, was taken to Broward Health North. Battalion Chief Kane says his condition is considered life-threatening.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put the fire out.

At this point, fire rescue says it looks like it started in the bedroom where the victim was found.

The Florida State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s