



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mixed Martial Arts superstar Conor McGregor has been arrested in Miami Beach.

He was booked into jail early Monday evening.

McGregor is accused of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief.

It all stems from someone trying to take a photo of McGregor outside of the Fontainebleau Hotel early Monday morning.

Police say McGregor slapped the phone out of the victim’s hand, stomped on it and then walked away with it.

McGregor’s attorney released a statement to CBS4 that read:

“Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”