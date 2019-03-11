



Miami (CBSMiami) — The last time Miami-Dade County hosted a Democratic National Convention Richard Nixon was in the White House.

The year was 1972 and it was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Miami-Dade County had hoped to host the 2020 presidential nominating convention, but it was not to be.

On Monday morning, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez selected Milwaukee as the site of the party’s convention.

The bidding process had brought together support from Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“We’re disappointed, obviously, but proud of our effort and of our bipartisan hometown team,” said Gelber. “I am especially grateful to Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Mayor Francis Suarez who made a great case for our community. We appreciate Chairman Perez including us as a finalist and congratulate Milwaukee.”

“Miami-Dade prides itself in welcoming diverse outlooks that help us grow and excel in all our endeavors,” said Gimenez. “As elected county officials holding nonpartisan seats, we promote a message of hope and thoughtful dialogue that resonates deeply with our residents and the millions who visit our region each year. These reasons alone would have made us the ideal hosts for this event, not to mention our unbeatable beaches, restaurants, entertainment, tourist hot spots and cultural offerings.”

Mayor Suarez’s office released the following statement:

“As a city with such strong national and international reach, Miami has all the necessary logistical and infrastructural elements to host major events. It’s a missed opportunity for our nation that we won’t be able to roll out the red carpet to DNC attendees in Summer 2020, but the mere fact that Miami was so seriously considered speaks to our city’s place in America today as a model of diversity and opportunity.”

Last October, the Democratic National Committee’s site survey team visited South Florida and toured the AmericanAirlines Arena, where the Convention would have been held.