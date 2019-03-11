



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida could require every health care facility in the state to put in place a policy mandating employees report acts or suspected acts of sexual misconduct involving patients.

This comes as the state is still in the early stages of its 60 day Legislative Session.

The Senate Criminal Justice Committee unanimously approved a bill Monday that would make the sexual misconduct reporting policy a condition for licensure.

The vote came after 75-year-old Ed Bowman told the committee his wife was sexually assaulted by a male nurse 13 years ago and he has since fought to change law to protect patients.

Health care employees who fail to report sexual misconduct could be charged with a misdemeanor.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)