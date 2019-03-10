



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released new information on an armed robbery pursuit that started in Miami Beach and ended in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police say 34-year-old Terence Daniely led officers on a chase after he robbed a parking valet of $1500 in Miami Beach.

Surveillance video shows Daniely taking off in a white Dodge Challenger.

Officers saw the car soon after and started a pursuit.

Police say at one point, Daniely shot at officers.

The chase ended in Miami near Jackson Memorial Hospital when Daniely bailed out.

After an hours long manhunt and negotiation, police took him into custody.