  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMFacing South Florida with Jim DeFede
    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Local TV, Miami Beach, Police Chase, Terence Daniely


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released new information on an armed robbery pursuit that started in Miami Beach and ended in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police say 34-year-old Terence Daniely led officers on a chase after he robbed a parking valet of $1500 in Miami Beach.

Surveillance video shows Daniely taking off in a white Dodge Challenger.

Officers saw the car soon after and started a pursuit.

Police say at one point, Daniely shot at officers.

The chase ended in Miami near Jackson Memorial Hospital when Daniely bailed out.

After an hours long manhunt and negotiation, police took him into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s