WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — An Army veteran accused of shooting two people at a Palm Beach VA hospital is competent to stand trial, according to his attorneys.

During a preliminary hearing Thursday, Magistrate Judge William Mattheman ordered 59-year-old Larry Ray Bon to remain in custody.

Authorities say Bon, who is a double amputee, wounded two people, including a doctor, during the February 27th shooting at the VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach. Court records show he went to the hospital to meet with his primary care physician, who sent him there for mental health treatment under Florida’s Baker Act. The act allows patients to be hospitalized against their will for up to 72 hours.

The judge set another hearing for May 6th.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

