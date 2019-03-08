Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Local TV, Lottery, Powerball


MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Saturday’s Powerball jackpot – expected to be $414 million – is the largest since Oct. 27, 2018.

The cash option is estimated at $247.9 million. The jackpot was last hit Dec. 26, 2018, so Saturday’s drawing will be the 21st since the jackpot was last hit.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Your chance of winning the top prize is roughly 1 in 292 million.

Tickets for this drawing can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m and you can watch those drawings on CBS4, your official lottery station.

