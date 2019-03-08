



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have released wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Amendola, 33,played one season with the Dolphins after he joined the team as an unrestricted free agent on March 15, 2018.

Amendola had signed a 2-year, $12 million deal with Miami.

He started 15 games and caught 59 passes for 575 yards (9.7 avg.) and one touchdown. He also completed a 28-yard touchdown pass.

Amendola originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas on April 28, 2008.

He was a receiver for the Patriots from 2013 – 2017.

The move will save the Dolphins $6 million in cap space.