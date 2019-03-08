



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s newest movie star has four legs and fur, and she has dedicated her life to saving others.

Halo is a member of Florida Task Force 1, one of the most elite search and rescue teams in America.

She is also the star of a brand new IMAX movie being released on March 15.

“Superpower Dogs” follows Halo’s journey, from meeting her handler, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Kristian Labrada to learning the ropes of rescue.

“She was by far the one that I attached to the most from the very beginning,” said Capt. Labrada. “She’s extraordinary. Like all of them. She’s a fast learner. She’s independent. She’s smart.”

Capt. Labrada says she was asked to do the movie about three years ago, when she was searching for a new K9 partner.

“It was a huge honor,” Labrada said. Though she admits, it was not easy. “Very, very stressful, demanding, pressure trying to train a dog to begin with, get it certified. And then also make a movie.”

WATCH THE MOVIE TRAILER HERE:

However, it is not just a movie about Halo.

There is Henry, an avalanche rescue dog.

Reef is a dog who prefers to save lives in the water off the Italian coast and Ricochet is an emotional support animal for people with PTSD and other special needs.

Finally, there is Tony and Tipper, twin bloodhound brothers who provide endangered species protection in Kenya.

The film promises to show off their incredible abilities while explaining the science behind their so-called “super powers”.

“This is a great movie. It’s educational. It’s inspiring,” Labrada said. And the dogs aren’t the only stars.

Actor Chris Evans, self-proclaimed “major dog fan”, serves as the narrator.

The film is currently playing at select IMAX theaters across the country, including on two Carnival cruise ships that leave from Miami.

However, if you have no plans to set sail anytime soon, you can see it in IMAX on April 19 at the Museum of Science and Discovery in Fort Lauderdale.