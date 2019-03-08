



POMPANO BEACH (CBMiami) – Scary moments for a family when their home is riddled with bullets.

Mirland Moneland said she was not home when some peppered the front of her apartment with bullets, some of which lodged in walls, others pierced a front window. Her three boys, ages five, eight, and ten, however, were home with their stepfather.

“First me and my brother were playing a game and I was winning and as soon as I got off the couch I heard gunshots,” said Moneland’s eight-year-old son, Demiot Joschine.

Moneland’s 10-year-old son was on the couch by the window as bullets flew inside the residence in the 1600 block of NW 14th Circle.

“There was shot fired right here, a shot fired right here,” said Moneland pointing out the bullet holes. “This one here came through the refrigerator.

With chaos around them, the boys said they raced for their bedroom.

“My stepdad told me to get on the floor, crawl to our room and go under the bed,” said Demiot.

“My two kids was under the bed. You can see there was a trampoline here. My five and eight old were under the bed. My husband was in the closet,” said Moneland.

In all the confusion, her ten-year-old remained on the couch and slept through all of it. Fortunately, he’s okay.

The family is wasting no time in moving because they are afraid it could happen again.

“My plan is finding somewhere, packing my stuff. As you can see my truck is already backed up to go. Because my kids’ life is way more important than this,” she said.

Monelands said she doesn’t know why someone would do this and maybe it was a case of a mistaken address.

Broward Sheriff’s investigators have not said what prompted the shooting.