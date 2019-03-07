  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Feast With The Beasts, Local TV, Ron Magill, Zoo Miami


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of South Florida’s most anticipated events is returning to Zoo Miami on March 15.

One of the animal encounters featured at the 2018 Zoo Miami Feast with the Beasts (Photo Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

It’s the 24th Annual Feast With The Beasts, the Zoo Miami fundraiser that combines tastes from more than 35 South Florida restaurants, full open bars, wild animal encounters, a silent auction, and live entertainment.

The Feast With The Beasts fundraiser helps support the Zoo Miami Foundation wildlife education and conservation programs on behalf of Zoo Miami.

It provides delectable tastings from some of South Florida best restaurants, caterers and eateries.

When you’re done eating all that delicious food, you can burn off a few calories while enjoying the live entertainment by DJs, Steel Away steel drum band, acrobats, robots, belly dancers and more.

One of this year’s highlights will be a live Sumatran tiger feeding.

Tickets for the Main Event (8 p.m. to midnight) are $250; and $500 for the Beastkeeper VIP. The VIP Beastkeeper level includes VIP pre-party (7 to – 9 p.m.) plus access to the main event, VIP section at the Hookah Lounge, special tastings, private bars, and exclusive animal encounters in the new Entry Plaza’s Florida Room.

Click here for more information or call 305-255-5551.

Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 Street in Miami.

This is an adults only event for ages 21 and older.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s