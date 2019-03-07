



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of South Florida’s most anticipated events is returning to Zoo Miami on March 15.

It’s the 24th Annual Feast With The Beasts, the Zoo Miami fundraiser that combines tastes from more than 35 South Florida restaurants, full open bars, wild animal encounters, a silent auction, and live entertainment.

The Feast With The Beasts fundraiser helps support the Zoo Miami Foundation wildlife education and conservation programs on behalf of Zoo Miami.

It provides delectable tastings from some of South Florida best restaurants, caterers and eateries.

When you’re done eating all that delicious food, you can burn off a few calories while enjoying the live entertainment by DJs, Steel Away steel drum band, acrobats, robots, belly dancers and more.

One of this year’s highlights will be a live Sumatran tiger feeding.

Tickets for the Main Event (8 p.m. to midnight) are $250; and $500 for the Beastkeeper VIP. The VIP Beastkeeper level includes VIP pre-party (7 to – 9 p.m.) plus access to the main event, VIP section at the Hookah Lounge, special tastings, private bars, and exclusive animal encounters in the new Entry Plaza’s Florida Room.

Click here for more information or call 305-255-5551.

Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 Street in Miami.

This is an adults only event for ages 21 and older.