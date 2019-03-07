WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are investigating two disturbing images of hate discovered on a sign and a bike rack.

Someone wrote a message of hate and swastikas on a sign on Miami Beach. (CBS4 Viewer)

According to police, a swastika and a hateful message was written on a sign at 53rd Street and Collins Avenue behind a firehouse.

In the second incident, there was anti-Semitic graffiti discovered scrawled on a Citi Bike kiosk on the 4000 block of Chase Avenue.

If you know anything about either incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

 

