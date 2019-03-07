Filed Under:Coconut Grove Playhouse, Historic Site, Local TV, Miami Historic Preservation Board, Miami-Dade County


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A major decision was made this week about the future of the historic Coconut Grove Playhouse.

The Miami Historic Preservation Board voted 6 to 4 on Tuesday against a plan to redevelop the playhouse and reduce the theater from 1100 seats to just 300.

That reduction was part of a $20 million Miami-Dade County plan that would have seen the playhouse’s auditorium demolished, but would have restored the façade with a standalone theater behind it.

The CBS4 News at 7pm was joined by two opponents of the plan; Max Pearl, who is with the group Save The Coconut Grove Playhouse, and Lowell Juvin, an attorney supporting an alternative plan.

The full discussion can be seen in the video above.

