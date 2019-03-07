



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A major decision was made this week about the future of the historic Coconut Grove Playhouse.

The Miami Historic Preservation Board voted 6 to 4 on Tuesday against a plan to redevelop the playhouse and reduce the theater from 1100 seats to just 300.

That reduction was part of a $20 million Miami-Dade County plan that would have seen the playhouse’s auditorium demolished, but would have restored the façade with a standalone theater behind it.

The CBS4 News at 7pm was joined by two opponents of the plan; Max Pearl, who is with the group Save The Coconut Grove Playhouse, and Lowell Juvin, an attorney supporting an alternative plan.

