



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A man was hospitalized Thursday after being shot in the head in Miami Gardens.

The shooting took place in the area of Bunche Park.

The intersection of 157th Street and 22nd Avenue is filled with police and crime scene investigators who are trying to unravel the mystery behind this shooting.

CBS4’s Hank Tester, who is on the scene, says one man was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are not sure whether the man was shot at this location or brought there after the violent act.

This is a developing story and will be updated.