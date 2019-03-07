  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Hank Tester
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very close call for a City of Miami police officer.

He almost went flying off a South Florida highway while traveling on his motorcycle.

The scene could have been much worse; southbound on the Palmetto Expressway, just south of the Dolphin Expressway.

The officer was bumped by the driver of a Cadillac and sent out of control, right into a concrete barrier.

“There was a guy in a Cadillac two cars in front of mine,” said a witness to the crash. “The Cadillac did not see the officer and he actually bumped him and clipped him.”

The motorcycle looked like it was totaled while the rear fender of the Cadillac was slightly damaged.

It was just a matter of inches as the officer nearly flew over the concrete barrio and into the southbound on-ramp to the Palmetto Expressway.

The officer, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

He reportedly injured his shoulder and was in a lot of pain.

One officer told CBS4, “We got real lucky tonight.”

“He was on the ground, face down for a minute or two until he could roll over,” said a witness. “He was in a lot of pain. He was kind of soaking it in.”

 

