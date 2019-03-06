



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Florida community continues to rally in support of the Mitchell family, who lost everything they own in a house fire.

Tuesday night, a Florida City Walmart donated food and a $500 gift card to help them get back on their feet.

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat stepped up to the plate, offering a huge surprise to the family.

The parents have six children and run a nightly kickball game in Florida City to keep the neighborhood kids out of trouble.

Despite their personal tragedy, they have kept the game going.

After receiving generous donations from CBS4 viewers and Walmart, players from the Miami Heat surprised the Mitchell’s at the park and played a round of kickball with them.

The team also gave them a new kickball set and uniforms, as well as a $1,000 gift card for the Miami Heat Store and eight tickets to a future Heat game.