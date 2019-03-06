WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Florida City, Giving Back, Kickball Mom, Local TV, Miami Heat, NBA, Walmart


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Florida community continues to rally in support of the Mitchell family, who lost everything they own in a house fire.

Tuesday night, a Florida City Walmart donated food and a $500 gift card to help them get back on their feet.

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat stepped up to the plate, offering a huge surprise to the family.

The parents have six children and run a nightly kickball game in Florida City to keep the neighborhood kids out of trouble.

Despite their personal tragedy, they have kept the game going.

After receiving generous donations from CBS4 viewers and Walmart, players from the Miami Heat surprised the Mitchell’s at the park and played a round of kickball with them.

The team also gave them a new kickball set and uniforms, as well as a $1,000 gift card for the Miami Heat Store and eight tickets to a future Heat game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s