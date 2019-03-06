



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention college students, visitors, and Fort Lauderdale residents! The police department is reminding you of the rules and regulations to follow in order to have a happy and safe Spring Break 2019.

Spring Break officially began Friday, March 1st and will continue through April 7th.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department says they are ready to keep beaches safe and enjoyable while enforcing the rules.

Besides electric or motorized scooters and other dockless mobility programs being prohibited, here are a few municipal ordinances you should know about:

Possession/serve/give an alcoholic beverage to a person under 21

Refusing to leave or returning to an establishment after being warned

Possessing or displaying fraudulent identification card

Possessing an open container of alcohol within a public place which is not an enclosed structure

Causing a public disturbance while intoxicated

Engaging in physical fighting or in violent, threatening behavior

Public indecency; exposing sexual organs or breasts

In addition, the following measures will be enforced while on beach property from the 900 block of Seabreeze north to the 1700 block of North A1A. Pursuant to City of Fort Lauderdale Ordinance C-19-03, Sec. 8-55.5, beach property is defined as the area between the water line and the westernmost sidewalk of State Road A1A within the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Tents, tables, and similar structures are prohibited

Live or amplified music shall be limited