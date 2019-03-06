Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention college students, visitors, and Fort Lauderdale residents! The police department is reminding you of the rules and regulations to follow in order to have a happy and safe Spring Break 2019.
Spring Break officially began Friday, March 1st and will continue through April 7th.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department says they are ready to keep beaches safe and enjoyable while enforcing the rules.
Besides electric or motorized scooters and other dockless mobility programs being prohibited, here are a few municipal ordinances you should know about:
In addition, the following measures will be enforced while on beach property from the 900 block of Seabreeze north to the 1700 block of North A1A. Pursuant to City of Fort Lauderdale Ordinance C-19-03, Sec. 8-55.5, beach property is defined as the area between the water line and the westernmost sidewalk of State Road A1A within the City of Fort Lauderdale.
Even though public urination and marijuana use did not make their list, it is prohibited. So, just don’t do it!
Law enforcement’s message is clear, “Come for vacation, don’t leave on probation.”
Any violation of any of these ordinances may result in arrest or the issuance of a Notice to Appear before a judge.