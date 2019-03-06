Filed Under:Davie, Davie Police Department, Elderly Woman Robbed, Lottery Scam, Publix, Scam


DAVIE (CBSMiami) – An elderly woman was targeted in a scam while doing that everyone does; grocery shopping.

Police say the 80-year-old victim was approached outside a Publix on State Road 84 in Davie.

Two women approached her and offered her $10,000 to help them cash in on a half-million dollar lottery ticket.

The two woman, plus two others, drove to the woman’s house where they stole $18,000 in jewelry and took off.

Anyone with information is urged to call Davie Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

