



PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the trial of a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a stranded driver.

Nouman Raja shot and killed Corey Jones, 32, in October 2015 after Jones’s SUV broke down on an I-95 exit ramp.

Raja was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked white van when he drove the wrong way up a darkened off-ramp to Jones’ stalled vehicle.

Prosecutors say an audio recording shows Raja never identified himself and approached Jones aggressively, making him believe he was being robbed. They say that caused Jones to pull his legally possessed handgun. Raja then shot him repeatedly.

Raja’s attorneys say identified himself and justifiably shot Jones because he feared for his life.

If convicted, Raja faces anywhere from a year to life in prison.

