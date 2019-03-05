WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Hallandale Beach Shooting, Hank Tester, Local TV


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Hallandale Beach Police Department is on the scene of a shooting where a man and a 9-year-old child were both injured.

It happened near NW 6th Avenue and 7th Street while the adult and child were in a car.

Multiple shots were fired, according to police and a silver-grey mini-van remains on the scene with its rear window blown out.

This is a very active investigation.

“Anytime a shooting comes out we all respond,” said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan. “We want to make sure persons in the area are safe, we want to make sure that we obtain information from possible witnesses if we have any suspect information, so yes we all respond when there is a big shooting in our city.”

The two victims, who have not been identified, were taken to a local hospital and both are expected to recover.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s