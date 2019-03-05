



HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Hallandale Beach Police Department is on the scene of a shooting where a man and a 9-year-old child were both injured.

It happened near NW 6th Avenue and 7th Street while the adult and child were in a car.

Multiple shots were fired, according to police and a silver-grey mini-van remains on the scene with its rear window blown out.

This is a very active investigation.

“Anytime a shooting comes out we all respond,” said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan. “We want to make sure persons in the area are safe, we want to make sure that we obtain information from possible witnesses if we have any suspect information, so yes we all respond when there is a big shooting in our city.”

The two victims, who have not been identified, were taken to a local hospital and both are expected to recover.