



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – The future of Robert Runcie as Broward County’s School Superintendent will be on the line Tuesday when the School Board votes on whether to fire him.

The agenda item to terminate his contract for cause is set for 11:15 a.m.

Newly elected Board member Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is pushing to have Runcie dismissed, saying he “has a history of leadership failures.”

Monday during a break after a Broward School Board workshop meeting on school resource officers, Alhadeff said, “I’m hopeful the board decides to fire Runcie. This is a big decision. I will bring out all the reasons why.”

Alhadeff’s agenda item listed five reasons, she believes, Runcie should be fired.

One being failures from security, safety, and mental health needs uncovered from the Parkland shooting. Next, she said Runcie failed to property execute the $800 million general obligation fund and overall capital program. She also believes Runcie had issues enforcing Exceptional Student Education (ESE) rules and policies. Fourth, the board member wrote Runcie failed to start an independent Office of Inspector General. Lastly, the board member said Runcie failed to complete timely annual evaluations for senior staff.

Alhadeff used evidence from 2013 when Runcie gave a list of reasons he didn’t support a proposal for a special taxing district to oversee safety. Runcie was concerned over losing control. He also wrote he was looking into hardening schools already and increasing law enforcement presence at schools. But a 2018 MSD Safety Commission Findings Report stated there was one SRO to cover 3,300 students at Stoneman Douglas and there were safety issues, like an inadequate place for students to hide during an active shooter situation.

Runcie’s mixed reviews from school board members at the end of last year are included along with the minimal progress on rehabilitation projects to various schools funded by a bond issue that passed in 2014.

Alhadeff, who put the termination measure on the board’s agenda, has the support of other families of the 14 students and three staff members killed.

However, it doesn’t appear she has enough support among the nine school board members. A majority say he has improved the district’s academic standing since his hiring in 2011 and the shooting wasn’t caused by his policies. The district is the nation’s sixth-largest with 327 schools and 270,000 students.

The state gave Broward a “B” in its latest district grades, noting that it has a graduation rate of 84 percent, a 10 percentage point increase over five years. The district says it has increased the number of security officers and cameras and taken other security measures districtwide since the shooting.

Runcie’s contract runs through June 2023.

