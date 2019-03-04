  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami, Real Housewives Of Atlanta


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey was arrested in South Florida on fraud charges.

Peter Thomas was arrested Friday at Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant.

Miami-Dade police said the warrant for 58-year-old Thomas is from Louisiana where he is accused of writing fraudulent checks.

No bond has been set.

In an official statement, Thomas said the allegations were false. He said he will be “acquitted from any wrongdoing.”

Thomas is the owner of a sports bar and a club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s